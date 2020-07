Who Should Be The First To Get The COVID Vaccine When It Is Available?

When and if the world has a COVID-19 vaccine, who should get it first?

That question came into focus amongst scientists last week, reports sciencemag.org.

A committee that makes vaccine use recommendations to the CDC wrestled with the issue.

A virtual meeting regarding the fact that new data is coming forward left many stumped.

The data suggests how fraught any prioritization is likely to be as this virus is complex and new.