Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two TPD Officers Fight For Their Lives
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Two TPD Officers Fight For Their Lives

Two TPD Officers Fight For Their Lives

Tulsa officer involved shooting, david anthony ware, matthew hall, tulsa officer shot

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two Tulsa police officers fighting for their lives after being shot during traffic stop; Suspect in custody [Video]

Two Tulsa police officers fighting for their lives after being shot during traffic stop; Suspect in custody

The man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers in the head has been arrested, according to officials.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 00:56Published
Two Tulsa Police Officers Shot [Video]

Two Tulsa Police Officers Shot

david anthony ware, tulsa police shooting, tulsa officer involved shooting

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:20Published
Protesters Outside Antioch City Hall Demand Removal of 2 Officers [Video]

Protesters Outside Antioch City Hall Demand Removal of 2 Officers

Protesters calling for an end to police brutality gathered outside city hall in Antioch Monday, calling for the removal of two officers. Kiet Do reports. (6-29-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:12Published