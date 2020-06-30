Brevin Sims Wins Gatorade State Honor

What an honor for brevin sims of c-s-a-s.

He was named today the state gatorade track and field athlete of the year.

Sims:"i didn't even know it was today.

I thought it was like in two more days.

So when i woke up and checked my e-mail.

I was like what?

I went to my mom.

Said mom we just won.

I was so excited.

I do the hurdles.

Indoor season i'll be in the 60 meter hurdles, which is a shorter distance.

Then outdoor, i'll compete in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles and then sometimes i'll partake in the 400 hurdles."

