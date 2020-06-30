Brevin Sims Wins Gatorade State Honor

|
What an honor for brevin sims of c-s-a-s.
He was named today the state gatorade track and field athlete of the year.
Sims:"i didn't even know it was today.
I thought it was like in two more days.
So when i woke up and checked my e-mail.
I was like what?
I went to my mom.
Said mom we just won.
I was so excited.
I do the hurdles.
Indoor season i'll be in the 60 meter hurdles, which is a shorter distance.
Then outdoor, i'll compete in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles and then sometimes i'll partake in the 400 hurdles."
Here's a final look at our forecast...
|
|
Tweets about this