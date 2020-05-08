Maker of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir says it will cost about $3,000 per patient
The California company that makes the COVID-19 drug Remdesivir announced Monday the price for the drug moving forward.
Gilead's Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $2,340-$3,120 Per PatientGilead Sciences announced on Monday that it has set a price for Remdesivir, a drug that’s shown success in reducing the duration of some COVID-19 cases.
North Texas Coronavirus Patient Goes Home From Hospital 4 Days After Remdesivir TreatmentIt was last month when 39-year-old Marcus Hawkins started feeling sick. What started with sinus issues progressively got worse.