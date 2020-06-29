Global  

Governor Ducey closes bars, gyms, clubs for next 30 days
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Governor Ducey closes bars, gyms, clubs for next 30 days
The governor has targeted high-risk businesses.
Coronavirus leads Arizona governor to close bars, clubs, gyms for 30 days

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered the closure of bars, gyms, movie theaters, nightclubs and water...
FOXNews.com - Published

Arizona governor orders closures as virus surges

In an effort to stop a massive surge in new coronavirus cases, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars,...
USATODAY.com - Published



