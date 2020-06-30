Josh VanMeter excited about MLB season

Hey good evening everyone... well for baseball fans everywhere last week we heard the three words we've been wanting to hear all summer.... baseball is back...it may have taken commissioner rob manfred imposing a season..

But hey..

I'll take it...and so will reds utility man josh vanmeter...the former norwell knight is entering what would have been his first full season with cincy...last year, he played in 95 games, bashing eight homers and 23 runs batted in....vanmeter is excited to get back to playing baseball once again... and even though a few things have changed regarding the season..

Like the universal d-h and a 60 game schedule...he says he expects big things from a reds group with big expectations..

