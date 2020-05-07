South Florida's Tourism industry Hit With Another Setback
CBS4's Hank Tester reports tourism officials are dialing back ads after beaches were ordered closed for the 4th of July weekend.
Black tourism leaders work to overcome diversity issuesBlack tourism leaders say they are fighting two battles — COVD-19 and racial disparities in the industry.
Martin County hotels could benefit from lifted beach restrictionsOne industry keeping a close eye on beach re-openings is our local hotels.
Palm Beach County tourism industry hopes to rebound from coronavirus pandemicIt's National Travel and Tourism Week, and iconic Palm Beach County attractions are showing their support for the industry. In early March, it was quiet at the West Palm Beach Visitor Center.