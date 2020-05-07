Global  

South Florida's Tourism industry Hit With Another Setback
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:16s - Published
South Florida's Tourism industry Hit With Another Setback

South Florida's Tourism industry Hit With Another Setback

CBS4's Hank Tester reports tourism officials are dialing back ads after beaches were ordered closed for the 4th of July weekend.

