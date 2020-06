North Texas Husband, Father Recovering After 8 Weeks On Ventilator Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:32s - Published 9 minutes ago Billy Szendrey, who is recovering from COVID-19, shared his story with CBS 11. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Burton Hughes New View Roofing Meet Burton: ⚫️ Husband ⚫️ Father of 2 girls ⚫️ Fitness guru ⚫️ Car enthusiast ⚫️ North Texas roofing speciali… https://t.co/AwxTOq8QDk 4 days ago