Man Wearing Facemask Plays Happy Birthday Tune on his Violin While Balancing Glass on bow

This guy displayed his talent for playing the violin uniquely during the quarantine.

He created a hole in his facemask and put the bow inside his mouth and balanced a glass on it.

He then held the instrument horizontally, as to play it with the stick in his mouth.

He moved the violin across the bow and played the happy birthday tune.

He showed off his balancing and music skills amazingly.

