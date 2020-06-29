Security forces foil terrorist bid to take over Pakistan Stock Exchange

Police said all four 'terrorists' who attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) around 10am on Monday morning had been killed by security personnel, with two security guards and a police sub-inspector martyred while repelling the attempt to storm the busiest building on Karachi's I.I.

Chundrigar Road, also known as Pakistan's Wall Street.

Armed militants had arrived at the PSX compound in a sedan and attempted to enter it from the parking ground side, according to initial reports and eyewitness statements.

They were seen shouldering backpacks and carrying automatic weaponry in an amateur video captured by an eyewitness.

The equipment, arms and ammunition recovered from them indicated that they had come prepared for a long siege.