Security forces foil terrorist bid to take over Pakistan Stock Exchange
Security forces foil terrorist bid to take over Pakistan Stock Exchange

Security forces foil terrorist bid to take over Pakistan Stock Exchange

Police said all four 'terrorists' who attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) around 10am on Monday morning had been killed by security personnel, with two security guards and a police sub-inspector martyred while repelling the attempt to storm the busiest building on Karachi's I.I.

Chundrigar Road, also known as Pakistan's Wall Street.

Armed militants had arrived at the PSX compound in a sedan and attempted to enter it from the parking ground side, according to initial reports and eyewitness statements.

They were seen shouldering backpacks and carrying automatic weaponry in an amateur video captured by an eyewitness.

The equipment, arms and ammunition recovered from them indicated that they had come prepared for a long siege.

saleem1710

saleem RT @harisnawaz3: My salute to security forces to foil terrorist attack on stock exchange of pak within 7 mins , I m so happy that strong… 12 minutes ago

Terrorism2

Stop Terrorism Pakistan Stock Exchange : Security forces foil terrorist attack on PSX building in Karachi killing all terrorists -… https://t.co/CscAlHPXp7 7 hours ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid Security forces foil terrorist bid to take over Pakistan Stock Exchange in gun and grenade attack https://t.co/a3x5liChPO 10 hours ago

zeeshan_shah_dc

Zeeshan Shah RT @adnanrasool: Waking up to this unfortunate news out of #Pakistan - I am so glad that the security forces were able to foil a terrorist… 13 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Security forces foil terrorist bid to take over Pakistan Stock Exchange in gun and grenade attack https://t.co/1NX60peJs2 14 hours ago

AirSeaPakistan

Air Sea WorldWide RT @MoIB_Official: Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi https://t.co… 14 hours ago

adnanrasool

Adnan Rasool Waking up to this unfortunate news out of #Pakistan - I am so glad that the security forces were able to foil a ter… https://t.co/S2emtaUx3m 15 hours ago

karachi_stock

KarachiStockExchange RT @RadioPakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi https://t.c… 17 hours ago


