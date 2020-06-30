Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Will Happen on July Fourth

WASHINGTON — A penumbral eclipse will occur over the Americas between July 4 and July 5, according to NASA.

Penumbral eclipses occur when the Moon moves across the Earth's lesser shadow, or the penumbra.

EarthSky.com reports a full moon visible in the evening of July 4, Eastern Daylight Time.

The next night, a barely perceptible eclipse will take place at 11:44 p.m., with Saturn and Jupiter also visible in the evening sky.

Most people in the Americas will be able to observe the eclipse, but only a small part of Northwest Africa will be able to see the event, because morning twilight will obscure the Moon.

According to NASA, a full lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon enters Earth's greater shadow, or the Umbra.

Sometimes, the Earth's atmosphere filters out blue light and bounces red light on the Moon.

This results in the Blood Moon, the next of which will occur in 2021.