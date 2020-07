California district attorneys hold emotional press conference after Joseph DeAngelo pleads guilty

CASES WERE OKAY WITH THAT THEYDIDN'T MIND IT NOT GOING TOTRIAL AND POTENTIALLY A DEATHPENALTY.

AND HERE'S WHY.I WOULD TELL YOU I SWEAR ISAW THE DEVIL TODAY THAT ISTHE DEVIL ANYBODY WHO CAN DOWHAT HE DID.OVER AND OVER AND OVER ANDSEEMED TO RELISH IT OVER ANDOVER AND OVER.

IS THE DEVIL.JUST MOMENTS AFTER JOSEPHDE ANGELO PLEADED GUILTY TO 13MURDERS 13 KIDNAPPINGS IN OVERA 150 OTHER CRIMES.

DISTRICTATTORNEYS FROM ACROSSCALIFORNIA OFFERED THEIR PUREDISDAIN TOWARD THE MAN DUBBEDTHE EAST AREA RAPIST INNORTHERN CALIFORNIA.

HE IS THEREAL LIFE VERSION OF HANNIBALLECTER.IS A CRUEL INTELLIGENTSADISTIC SERIAL KILLER.

HE ISPURE SOCIOPATH HE IS A MASTERMANIPULATOR IN A ONE ON ONEINTERVIEW WITH ANNE MARIESCHUBERT SACRAMENTO'S DA SAYSTHE DEATH PENALTY WAS THE GOALFROM THE ONSET IN THIS CASE,HOWEVER, WHEN THE VICTIMSFAMILIES OF THE NOW 74YEAR-OLD D'ANGELO AGREE TOLIFE BEHIND BARS WOULD SUFFICETHE DISTRICT ATTORNEYS SAYTHEY UNDERSTOOD THE REASONINGWE WANTED SOMEONE TO DIE ANDCONVICT RATHER THAN AND THISIS A GOOD DAY FOR THE PEOPLEAND WHEN I SAY THE PEOPLE INTHE ENTIRE STATE OFCALIFORNIA, INCLUDING THEVICTIMS OF THESE CRIMES.UNDERSTAND SIR.

YES.SINCE SHORTLY AFTER HISARREST 2 YEARS AGO DE ANGELOHAS PRESENTED HIMSELF ASPHYSICALLY WEAK AND OFTENINCOHERENT DA SCHUBERT SAYSSHE STILL DOES NOT BY THECHANGE IN DE ANGELO'S DEMEANORFROM WHAT WAS A COMPLETELYDIFFERENT PERSON JUST BEFOREHIS ARREST JUMPING IN AND OUTOF CARS, HE DOESN'T HAVE ANYPROBLEMS PHYSICALLY SCHUBERTSAYS TODAY WAS THE VICTIM'SCHANCE TO FINALLY HEARD'ANGELO ADMIT TO WHAT HE DIDTO SO MANY INNOCENT PEOPLESOON THOUGH WELCOME HISSENTENCING UNEXPECTED 11CONSECUTIVE LIFE SENTENCESTHIS IS WHEN THOSE FAMILIESWILL BE ABLE TO TELL HIMDIRECTLY HOW HE DEVASTATEDTHAT LET ME KNOW I FELT LIKETODAY.THEY TOOK BACK CONTROL FROMA MAN WHO HAD CONTROL THEIRFOR SO LONG.AND TODAY'S HEARING WITH