China passes Hong Kong security law, deepening fears for future
China passes Hong Kong security law, deepening fears for future

Law expected to come into force on July 1, and represents most radical change in Hong Kong since 1997 handover.

China Passes Hong Kong Security Law Granting Beijing Sweeping Powers

Lawmakers in Beijing voted in a process that has been criticized for its secrecy and haste. The law...
The EU must be prepared to be critical of China. It can start with Hong Kong’s security law ǀ View

UN experts denounce 'repression' of freedom in China, urge dropping of Hong Kong security law

UN experts have urged Beijing to drop its draft security law for Hong Kong and have denounced the...
PattiAMcCartney

Patti McCartney RT @bpolitics: Here's the latest as China passes its national security bill for Hong Kong https://t.co/av1fAzqWVz 6 seconds ago

ChichohoHo

川光之翼 RT @guardian: China passes controversial Hong Kong national security law – reports https://t.co/pSZB0yrlAh 7 seconds ago

christine947051

Christine RT @businessinsider: China passes sweeping national security laws for Hong Kong, further crushing the city's autonomy https://t.co/GzFj3Mpj… 8 seconds ago

Leafuss

C Yates RT @BBCBreaking: China passes a security law which gives it new powers over Hong Kong, deepening fears for the city's freedoms https://t.co… 9 seconds ago

arnabrepublictv

Arnab Goswami FC RT @francescam63: They are spreading another virus, more dangerous than COVID. The virus of violence, dictatorship and suppression of freed… 20 seconds ago

UKDetectives

UK Private Investigators The end of HK as we know and and love it....BBC News - Hong Kong security law: China passes controversial legislati… https://t.co/km3RrWadVK 22 seconds ago

belovedcew

Dinosaur🦖🇭🇰 RT @SenHawleyPress: ICYMI — The Senate passed Senator Josh Hawley's resolution condemning the violent and authoritarian #China regime's new… 32 seconds ago

politikerpip

Pip fra politiker RT @uffeelbaek: Shame on you China. Shame on you. With the new Hong Kong law, your true intentions is 100 % visible: You want to kill the d… 47 seconds ago


China to set up 'national security agency' in Hong Kong: Media [Video]

China to set up 'national security agency' in Hong Kong: Media

The new law would override any existing Hong Kong laws that may conflict with it, Xinhua news agency said.

Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation [Video]

Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation

Concerns are growing about who will be targeted under security law for broad crimes which lack clear definition.

Hong Kong union members vote on strike against controversial National Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong union members vote on strike against controversial National Security Law

Trade unions and student unions held a "referendum" today (June 20th) on organising a general strike against the controversial National Security Law that critics say will undermine the semi-autonomous..

