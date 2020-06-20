China passes Hong Kong security law, deepening fears for future
Law expected to come into force on July 1, and represents most radical change in Hong Kong since 1997 handover.
China to set up 'national security agency' in Hong Kong: MediaThe new law would override any existing Hong Kong laws that may conflict with it, Xinhua news agency said.
Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislationConcerns are growing about who will be targeted under security law for broad crimes which lack clear definition.
Hong Kong union members vote on strike against controversial National Security LawTrade unions and student unions held a "referendum" today (June 20th) on organising a general strike against the controversial National Security Law that critics say will undermine the semi-autonomous..