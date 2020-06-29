Pet safety for the 4th of July

All bodies of water.

The fourth of july can be an exciting time, but it can be a time of panic for your pets with all the sounds and festivities.

Fox 55's jentill neal tells us how we can make it a good and safe time for our pets too.

Hunter, around this time of year is when run away due to all the noise from fireworks and other here's how to prevent that from happening.

Become overwhelmed by the sudden explosions of fireworks causing panic and fear leading to a spike in runaways.animal care and control says there's numerous ways to prevent it.> 16:31:43-16:31:57"make sure you're making your pet comfortable.if your pet has a mild reaction to the fireworks you can put them in a room with the tv loud to drown out that noise if you are outside watching fireworks."keeping pets inside is key.pasquinelli says while fireworks have the potential to cause serious toxicity for pets, common concerns with exposure to fireworks include gastrointestinal upset, corrosive injury, and dermal burns.pasquinelli says with the possible injuries and loud noises that can contribute to running away, there is anticpation for a busy weekend.

16:33:18-16:33:32"this is a busy time for animal shelters across the country.

Animals do get spoofed and run away from their homes.

We anticpate we will be busy next monday when we open back up.

We will be closed friday for the holiday, so our officers will probably be busy over the weekend."if your pet does happen to get lost or runaway over the weekend, here's what you need to know when you come in.

16:33:44-16:34:02"we're not allowing people to walk through our kennels anymore to look at each animal to identify theirs.

We are asking them to go to our website that is updated regularly.

When you come in also bring a photo of your animal because that is how we are going to match it up."

3 are going to that is how we animal because that is how we are going to match it up."

3 match it up."are going to match it up."

3 match it up."are going to that is how we animal because that is how we are going to match it up."

If your pet is not microchipped, animal care and control is running a deal right now, but you want to get in before july third because they will be closed.if your pet is missing, they will be open monday, july