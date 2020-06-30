Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce As He Wraps Up Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Sequel
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce As He Wraps Up Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Sequel

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce As He Wraps Up Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Sequel

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this

Iamchukslyon9

Mazi Chuks Lyon Anthony Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage https://t.co/9JLeqXsIUt 3 minutes ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years Nicole Young files for divorce: https://t.co/8vQP7TVoLK https://t.co/HntXE4mmq2 5 minutes ago

CoreyGBrooks

Corey Gerad Brooks Dr. Dre's wife files for divorce after 24 years of marriage, cites irreconcilable differences https://t.co/ykyk643qaa via @usatoday 7 minutes ago

kalekachali

kalekachali RT @mmnjug: Nicole Young, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, files for divorce https://t.co/6TmrOEU8gH 8 minutes ago

cuushh

Cush RT @TMZ: Dr. Dre's Wife, Nicole Young, Files for Divorce https://t.co/AN4X399xng 8 minutes ago

EyeinAfrica

Eye in Africa Dr. Dre's wife Nicole Young files for divorce after 24 years of marriage https://t.co/Ie4sWAhvEd #trending https://t.co/bzaNF6apwx 17 minutes ago

Blackdollarz1

James Simmons Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce As He Wraps Up Kanye West'... https://t.co/roX6GAVtVu via @YouTube 19 minutes ago

wcnc

WCNC Charlotte Reports: Dr. Dre's wife files for divorce https://t.co/isFlxOlu7o 21 minutes ago