India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today, his 6th address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic; China is set to lose millions of app users in a growing, valuable Indian market; Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP, says 'Make in India = Buy from China; Indian and Chinese Corps commanders to meet at Chushul border point today for military talks in an attempt to disengage after the Galwan faceoff; India ready to begin human trials for its first Covid vaccine named Covaxin; China identifies new swine flu virus that has pandemic potential and more news #headlines #indiavaccine #chineseapps

