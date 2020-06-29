India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News
India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today, his 6th address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic; China is set to lose millions of app users in a growing, valuable Indian market; Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP, says 'Make in India = Buy from China; Indian and Chinese Corps commanders to meet at Chushul border point today for military talks in an attempt to disengage after the Galwan faceoff; India ready to begin human trials for its first Covid vaccine named Covaxin; China identifies new swine flu virus that has pandemic potential and more news
#headlines #indiavaccine #chineseapps
Government of India banned 59 apps on June 29 which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order. TikTok star Muskan Sharma, who had..
Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were..
