COVID-19: UK city of Leicester to remain under lockdown
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:48s - Published
COVID-19: UK city of Leicester to remain under lockdown

COVID-19: UK city of Leicester to remain under lockdown

One of England's most diverse cities has been told to continue pandemic restrictions even as the rest of the country is about to relax them.

