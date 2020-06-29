COVID-19: UK city of Leicester to remain under lockdown
One of England's most diverse cities has been told to continue pandemic restrictions even as the rest of the country is about to relax them.
Leicester residents on lockdown extensionStricter lockdown restrictions have been announced in the city as coronavirus cases rise.
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester FC will "react accordingly" to lockdown measures in the cityLeicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side “will react accordingly” if lockdown measures are tightened in the city.Reports over the weekend have highlighted a spike in coronavirus cases..
