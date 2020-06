Rapper Kanye West will release a video for his new song 'Wash Us in the Blood' on Tuesday (30.06.20) at 10am EDT (3pm BST).

Kanye West teases new Wash Us in the Blood song and video

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has new music coming today. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced...

Kanye West revealed in a Twitter post on Monday (June 29) that a new song is on the way, and...