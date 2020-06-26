Global  

'Man City will close the gap to Liverpool'
'Man City will close the gap to Liverpool'

'Man City will close the gap to Liverpool'

Manchester City will close the gap to Premier League champions Liverpool next season after 'learning lessons' this year, according to Stephen Ireland.

Liverpool and Man City 'out on their own' as Frank Lampard plans to try and breach gap to top two

Chelsea boss hails victory over City that handed Liverpool the title but believes there is still...
Independent



allcockp

⭐⭐⭐Pete Allcock⭐⭐⭐ @HarryCooke891 @Torreira_Szn City are not even close in stature ether United, Liverpool or Arsenal. What's more! They never will be! 10 hours ago

4ever_lfc

LFC_4ever @babuyagu @TheKopiteLFC I think you will find that our fanbase has overtook United. Liverpool are literally massiv… https://t.co/N3pwhQ9lQw 11 hours ago

WpexWirmino

Wenor Wirmino - Champions of the world 🧭 @IeeSZN But Liverpool will break the point record and gap... Liverpool 19/20 > City 17/18. It’s very close don’t ge… https://t.co/5mh74TKxud 14 hours ago

Sproza24

Carl Sproston RT @ManCityMEN: Robbie Fowler identifies the one player that will help Man City close the gap to Liverpool #mcfc https://t.co/xO1rXr90oC h… 19 hours ago

ManCityMEN

Manchester City News Robbie Fowler identifies the one player that will help Man City close the gap to Liverpool #mcfc… https://t.co/KG5Aj7zA5E 19 hours ago

ldotbrown10

Leon Brown @pembo13 @wez_79wolves Will be Liverpool and city fighting it out, with Chelsea pushing close next season. Utd whil… https://t.co/2X14te4ijn 1 day ago

EBighsow

EmyBigshow @NizaarKinsella Chelsea is not a team that goes 30 plus years to win the title.. We need to close the gap to Liver… https://t.co/CaiHL8hFpp 1 day ago

i_am_Oriade

EPL CHAMPIONS ❤️🙏⚪🇳🇬 @TimeTakumi @duncandbbarlfc @ftblYousef If we celebrate 97points, we deserve it. Man City raised the standard so hi… https://t.co/jvH5nj343D 1 day ago


Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola

Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

'Man Utd and Liverpool's financial gap growing'

'Man Utd and Liverpool's financial gap growing'

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says that the finanical gap between Manchester United and Liverpool is continuing to grow, especially if United miss out on the Champions League for another..

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City

This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their..

