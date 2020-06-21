COVID-19: Death toll in country continues to rise, soon to cross 17,000 mark

People continue to lose battle against the global pandemic, coronavirus.

At least 418 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 16,893.

Comparatively there was a dip in new COVID-19 cases, 18,522 infections were reported in last 24 hours.

Positive coronavirus cases in India stand at 5,66,840 including 2,15,125 active cases.

Where COVID in Delhi crosses the 80,000 mark , Maharashtra tops the list with 1,64,626 positive cases.

ICMR reported total number of samples tested so far as 86,08,654, of which 2,10,292 samples were tested on June 29.