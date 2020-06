Enquiring cause of gas leakage: Visakhapatnam DCP

At least two workers died due to leakage of Benzimidazole gas in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

Four got hospitalised after falling sick following the gas leakage on June 30.

While speaking to ANI, the DCP of Visakhapatnam, Suresh Babu said, "Around 2 people died and 4 were admitted in hospitals for medical treatment.

We are enquiring the cause of gas leakage." The incident took place at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.