Third time's NOT the charm: Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor split for 3rd time
Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have split up for a third time, and his rep confirmed the pair ended their relationship "some time ago".
BANG Showbiz Third time’s NOT the charm: Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor split for 3rd time
#RyanSeacrest #ShaynaTaylor… https://t.co/anJCL0rkWf 16 minutes ago
PadDad @bella03308949 @RyanPaevey Took me 3 times at separate labs but, the third time was a charm and I was able to secur… https://t.co/bXAhTCKOYC 2 days ago