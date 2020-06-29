Global  

Mumbai's Taj Hotel gets threat call, Tik Tok stars move to Insta and more news| Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Tik Tok India to present clarifications to govt, even as 'stars' ask fans to follow them on Instagram; Chinese inscribe huge Mandarin symbol and map on disputed territory; Mumbai's Taj hotel receives threat call from Pakistan, security at strategic points beefed up; Congress's Ahmed Patel questioned over bank fraud case; Madras HC says there is ground for murdercase against Tuticorin cops who allegedly tortured Jayaraj and Fenix and more news #headlines #TikTok #Mumbai

