Mayor De Blasio, City Council Reach Budget Deal
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:34s - Published
Mayor De Blasio, City Council Reach Budget Deal

Mayor De Blasio, City Council Reach Budget Deal

Today is the final day of budget negotiations for New York City, and the NYPD is facing a $1 billion cut in funding.

CBS2's Christina Fan has the details.

