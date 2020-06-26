Mayor De Blasio, City Council Reach Budget Deal
Today is the final day of budget negotiations for New York City, and the NYPD is facing a $1 billion cut in funding.
CBS2's Christina Fan has the details.
Proposed Budget Cuts Would Pull More Than 100 Counselors From Schools In Low-Income CommunitiesThe end of the academic year has been rough for the Bronx Academy of Letters. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Down To The Wire For New York City’s Budget; De Blasio Says $9 Billion In Revenue ‘Has Evaporated’ Due To PandemicMayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council are poised to strike a budget deal that includes deep cuts to the NYPD, takes a healthy chunk from the Department of Education, and trims spending across the..
De Blasio Again Warns Of 22,000 City Employee Layoffs If No Budget Help Is ForthcomingMayor Bill de Blasio said again Friday that New York City faces a billion dollar budget gap, and may have to lay off 22,000 city employees if no financial relief is forthcoming. CBS2's Marcia Kramer..