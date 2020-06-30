Global  

Indians support Centre's decision of banning Chinese apps
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:47s - Published
The Central Government banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps on June 29.

Tik Tok has been removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.

TikTok star Sweety Singh, who had over 1 million followers on the app, welcomed the government's decision to ban Chinese apps.

Tik Too users were seen deleting the app from there phonesa day after the app was banned by the Centre.

As per Government of India, these apps are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.

Delhiites also welcomed the decision to remove Chinese apps.

