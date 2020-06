Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:56s - Published 2 minutes ago Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus”, a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat. Soraya Ali reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend