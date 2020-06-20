Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna
Bollywood stars are now returning to their work amidst the outbreak of coronavirus.
Kanika Jain Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna https://t.co/h2KGglPhgK 3 hours ago
Tellychakkar.com @shekharsuman7 visits Sushant's place in Patna
#SushantSinghRajput #RIP #Tellychakkar
https://t.co/UFXyap1iMn 4 hours ago
Fahim RT @mid_day: #ShekharSuman Visits #SushantSinghRajput's Family In Patna
https://t.co/wq1mBTZq0O 6 hours ago
Ommcom News Veteran actor #ShekharSuman visited #SushantSinghRajput’s family at the late actors ancestral home in Patna on Mond… https://t.co/81sRlkvZnY 6 hours ago
Mid Day #ShekharSuman Visits #SushantSinghRajput's Family In Patna
https://t.co/wq1mBTZq0O 6 hours ago
Bollywood Pub #ShekharSuman
Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna https://t.co/EEjNRP7KQG 8 hours ago
🇮🇳 सुशात सिंह फैन क्लब RT @snehal3105: @shekharsuman7 https://t.co/c5W5Y2A4vG it's here. Who updates a status of visit. It's mere publicity #SandipSsingh #cbifors… 8 hours ago
News18 Lifestyle #ShekharSuman has created a forum called #JusticeForSushant, demanding a #CBI probe into the death of… https://t.co/pCfvhGcgXN 8 hours ago
Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family To Turn His Patna Home Into A MemorialLate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family released a statement saying an emotional goodbye to their son Gulshan. They also shared the news that the family will turn his Patna home into a memorial. On..
Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family, fansBollywood superstar Salman Khan has made a request to all his fans to stand and support late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans.
'Decision is for public': Raghav Chadha on LG revokes institutional quarantine orderDelhi LG Anil Baijal withdrew order of mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients. Speaking on it, AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The rollback of mandatory five day institutional..