Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna

Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna

Bollywood stars are now returning to their work amidst the outbreak of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Sushant's sister shares a heartfelt post

In ETimes' latest segment Bolly Buzz, we bring you all the stories of the day which grabbed...
IndiaTimes - Published

Shekhar Suman pays tribute to SSR in Patna!

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise left a permanent void in the industry. Many celebrities and politicians...
IndiaTimes - Published

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Shekhar Suman says he is going to ask Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to press for CBI Enquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Shekhar Suman says he will be travelling to Patna, Bihar to meet the...
Bollywood Life - Published



Tweets about this

keenu30

Kanika Jain Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna https://t.co/h2KGglPhgK 3 hours ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com @shekharsuman7 visits Sushant's place in Patna #SushantSinghRajput #RIP #Tellychakkar https://t.co/UFXyap1iMn 4 hours ago

fahim_sutriwala

Fahim RT @mid_day: #ShekharSuman Visits #SushantSinghRajput's Family In Patna https://t.co/wq1mBTZq0O 6 hours ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Veteran actor #ShekharSuman visited #SushantSinghRajput’s family at the late actors ancestral home in Patna on Mond… https://t.co/81sRlkvZnY 6 hours ago

mid_day

Mid Day #ShekharSuman Visits #SushantSinghRajput's Family In Patna https://t.co/wq1mBTZq0O 6 hours ago

Bollywood_Pub

Bollywood Pub #ShekharSuman Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna https://t.co/EEjNRP7KQG 8 hours ago

itsFanssr

🇮🇳 सुशात सिंह फैन क्लब RT @snehal3105: @shekharsuman7 https://t.co/c5W5Y2A4vG it's here. Who updates a status of visit. It's mere publicity #SandipSsingh #cbifors… 8 hours ago

News18Lifestyle

News18 Lifestyle #ShekharSuman has created a forum called #JusticeForSushant, demanding a #CBI probe into the death of… https://t.co/pCfvhGcgXN 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family To Turn His Patna Home Into A Memorial [Video]

Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family To Turn His Patna Home Into A Memorial

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family released a statement saying an emotional goodbye to their son Gulshan. They also shared the news that the family will turn his Patna home into a memorial. On..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published
Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family, fans [Video]

Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family, fans

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made a request to all his fans to stand and support late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:20Published
'Decision is for public': Raghav Chadha on LG revokes institutional quarantine order [Video]

'Decision is for public': Raghav Chadha on LG revokes institutional quarantine order

Delhi LG Anil Baijal withdrew order of mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients. Speaking on it, AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The rollback of mandatory five day institutional..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published