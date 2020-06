Akshay Kumar- 'Laxmmi Bomb' made me more sensitive about gender equality Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:40s - Published 5 minutes ago Akshay Kumar- 'Laxmmi Bomb' made me more sensitive about gender equality For Akshay Kumar, essaying role of a transgender in upcoming "Laxmmi Bomb" was not easy. It was the "most mentally intensive role" he has done in his career 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources 'Laxmmi Bomb' has taught me to be even more understanding of gender equality: Akshay Kumar During a live press conference, Akshay Kumar spoke at length about playing a transgender in 'Laxmmi...

DNA - Published 1 hour ago