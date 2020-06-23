Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince George's adorable nickname for grandfather Prince Charles revealed!
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Prince George's adorable nickname for grandfather Prince Charles revealed!

Prince George's adorable nickname for grandfather Prince Charles revealed!

Prince George's adorable nickname for his grandfather Prince Charles has been revealed!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Prince George’s adorable nickname for grandfather Prince Charles revealed! #PrinceGeorge #PrinceCharles #RoyalFamily https://t.co/y4qWdoVR7C 14 minutes ago

ArchewellFund

Fraudmore.com Prince Charles nickname: The adorable nickname Prince George has for his grandpa #MeghanMarkle | #Megxit https://t.co/GtYG2Us9qK 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Charles praises UK citizens for home-growing veg [Video]

Prince Charles praises UK citizens for home-growing veg

Prince Charles has praised the "dig for victory spirit" present in the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic, as more people began growing their own vegetables.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:18Published
Prince Charles Has Had a Very Good Year...Financially [Video]

Prince Charles Has Had a Very Good Year...Financially

Prince Charles had a very good year when it comes to his finances, but it probably won’t be quite as great in 2021. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:08Published
Prince Charles gives touching video message to mark Windrush Day [Video]

Prince Charles gives touching video message to mark Windrush Day

Prince Charles gives touching video message to mark Windrush Day

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published