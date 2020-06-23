Prince George's adorable nickname for grandfather Prince Charles revealed!
Prince George's adorable nickname for his grandfather Prince Charles has been revealed!
BANG Showbiz Prince George’s adorable nickname for grandfather Prince Charles revealed!
#PrinceGeorge #PrinceCharles #RoyalFamily https://t.co/y4qWdoVR7C 14 minutes ago
Fraudmore.com Prince Charles nickname: The adorable nickname Prince George has for his grandpa
#MeghanMarkle | #Megxit
https://t.co/GtYG2Us9qK 12 hours ago
Prince Charles praises UK citizens for home-growing vegPrince Charles has praised the "dig for victory spirit" present in the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic, as more people began growing their own vegetables.
Prince Charles Has Had a Very Good Year...FinanciallyPrince Charles had a very good year when it comes to his finances, but it probably won’t be quite as great in 2021. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
Prince Charles gives touching video message to mark Windrush DayPrince Charles gives touching video message to mark Windrush Day