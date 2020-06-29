Global  

India has responsibility to uphold legal rights of international investors: China on banning of 59 apps
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s
India has responsibility to uphold legal rights of international investors: China on banning of 59 apps

India has responsibility to uphold legal rights of international investors: China on banning of 59 apps

After the centre banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, China on June 30 said that while they want Chinese businesses to follow local rules of respective countries, the Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones.

"We want to stress that Chinese Govt always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international and local laws-regulations.

Indian Govt has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones," said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

