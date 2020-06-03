University of South Florida leaders postpone transition to phase 2 of reopening
University of South Florida leaders have decided to postpone the transition to phase 2 of reopening and monitor COVID-19 data.
Story: https://bit.ly/2BTsDLO
Florida university system leaders approve reopening plan for FAUThe Florida university system's governing board approved FAU's tentative reopening plan, which is 25 pages.
South Florida Excluded From State's Phase 2 Reopening PlanCBS4's Mike Cugno spoke with local restaurant managers who said a delay would help with adjusting to the rules.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Allows State, Excluding South Florida, To Enter Phase 2DeSantis made his announcement at Universal Parks and Resorts, which opened to passholders for Wednesday and Thursday, and will open to the public on Friday.