University of South Florida leaders postpone transition to phase 2 of reopening
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:44s - Published
University of South Florida leaders postpone transition to phase 2 of reopening

University of South Florida leaders postpone transition to phase 2 of reopening

University of South Florida leaders have decided to postpone the transition to phase 2 of reopening and monitor COVID-19 data.

Story: https://bit.ly/2BTsDLO

