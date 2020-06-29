Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Flood Risk Across US Much Higher Than Government Estimates Show
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Flood Risk Across US Much Higher Than Government Estimates Show

Flood Risk Across US Much Higher Than Government Estimates Show

New data shows that approximately 14.6 million properties are at risk from what experts call a '100-year flood'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

From New York to Houston, Flood Risk for Real Estate Hubs Ramps Up

The number of properties in the United States in danger of flooding this year is 70% higher than...
Newsmax - Published



Tweets about this

EarthDayNetwork

Earth Day Network Across much of the United States, the flood risk is far greater than government estimates show. https://t.co/BfPG6Ype3I 8 minutes ago

BogumilTeodor

Mr. B RT @nytimes: Across much of the United States, the flood risk is far greater than government estimates show, new calculations suggest. Mill… 21 minutes ago

Harvey01957

Harvey Thorleifson RT @nytclimate: Across much of the United States, the flood risk is far greater than government estimates show, new calculations suggest, e… 2 hours ago

PoleyErnest

Ernest Poley RT @jswatz: Across much of the U.S., flood risk is far greater than FEMA estimates show, new calculations suggest, exposing millions to a h… 6 hours ago