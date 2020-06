Staff Scrambles to Get Trump to Delete ‘White Power’ Tweet, But the President was on the Golf Course Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 minutes ago Staff Scrambles to Get Trump to Delete ‘White Power’ Tweet, But the President was on the Golf Course While the Trump administration was scrambling to get the President to delete a tweet, Trump was unreachable on the golf course. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Trump Shares Racist Video



President Donald Trump retweeted a video of his supporters shouting “white power” at a group of anti-Trump protesters. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:25 Published 20 hours ago Trump retweets man chanting 'white power'



President Trump facing backlash for re-tweeting a video where one of his supporters shouts "white power" at a group of protesters. It was recorded during a pro-Trump 2020 parade. The president claims.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published 22 hours ago Donald Trump tweets video of supporter shouting 'white power'



US president Donald Trump shared a video on Twitter showing a supporter shouting 'white power'. The clip has since been deleted. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago