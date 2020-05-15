Global  

Timelapse shows satisfying process behind 1000-piece circular rainbow puzzle
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:26s - Published
A mathematics student from the University of Bristol in southwest England, known on social media as "puzzlesbynathan," records his process behind completing this round rainbow-coloured jigsaw puzzle.

After sorting all the pieces into sections by colour, he starts from the centre of the circle and works outwards, creating an eye-catching and satisfying spiral effect when watched from above.

In total this puzzle took five hours and 42 minutes to complete.

However, we see it all within 20 seconds in this satisfying timelapse.

