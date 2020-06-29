Global  

'Not shared user information with foreign govts': TikTok India after govt ban
Hours after the union government's ban, TikTok India released a statement.

TikTok was one of the 59 Chinese apps to be blocked by the government on June 29.

In its statement, TikTok said that it didn't leak user information to any foreign government.

TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said the company is set to meet government's stakeholders.

The banned apps have been removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store for India.

The apps banned by govt include Club Factory, SHAREit, CamScanner, Helo, etc.

The government's ban order came against the backdrop of India, China border tension.

