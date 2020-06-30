Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Cirque du Soleil Bankruptcy Protection
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Trending: Cirque du Soleil Bankruptcy Protection

Trending: Cirque du Soleil Bankruptcy Protection

Cirque du Soleil has filed for bankruptcy protection citing "immense disruption and forced show closures" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

​Cirque Du Soleil Files For Bankruptcy Protection

​Cirque Du Soleil Files For Bankruptcy Protection Watch VideoEntertainment company Cirque du Soleil has filed for bankruptcy due to the coronavirus...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesJapan TodayCBC.caRIA Nov.




Tweets about this

wsoctv

WSOCTV “However, with zero revenues since the forced closure of all our shows due to COVID-19, management had to act decis… https://t.co/UG64neoaTx 6 hours ago

DAOCcast

DesperateActsOfCapitalism RT @kraemerwendy: @DAOCcast Another one bites the dust https://t.co/QnvUOAN9pg 13 hours ago

monkey_viral

Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #Cirque du Soleil cuts 3,500 jobs to avoid bankruptcy is now trending on https://t.co/nVEZfu45f2 https://t.co/nVEZfu45f2 13 hours ago

kraemerwendy

Wendy Kraemer @DAOCcast Another one bites the dust https://t.co/QnvUOAN9pg 15 hours ago

Z107FM

Z107 Cirque du Soleil Files for Bankruptcy, To Rebuild - Cirque du Soleil was founded in 1984 by a group of circus perfo… https://t.co/x14jCetriW 16 hours ago

1003WHEB

100.3 WHEB Cirque du Soleil Files for Bankruptcy, To Rebuild - Cirque du Soleil was founded in 1984 by a group of circus perfo… https://t.co/zAXfTge52t 16 hours ago

961SRS

96-1 SRS Cirque du Soleil Files for Bankruptcy, To Rebuild - Cirque du Soleil was founded in 1984 by a group of circus perfo… https://t.co/Nu1Qci3omA 16 hours ago

rock101fm

Rock 101 Cirque du Soleil Files for Bankruptcy, To Rebuild - Cirque du Soleil was founded in 1984 by a group of circus perfo… https://t.co/gggTtxk069 16 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cirque de Soleil files for bankruptcy [Video]

Cirque de Soleil files for bankruptcy

Cirque de Soleil files for bankruptcy and laying off more than 3500 people.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published