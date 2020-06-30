Global  

PM Modi: 80 Cr people to get free food grains till November and more news| Oneindia News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that a key government scheme to distribute free food grains to 80 crore people, India's poorest, would be extended to November to give relief during the festival season as the country fights coronavirus.

The government plans to spend Rs 90,000 crore on expanding the free ration scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, till November.

China said today that it was concerned about the Indian government blocking 59 mostly Chinese apps including TikTok and WeChat and was "verifying" the situation.

A deputy manager in the tourism department of Andhra Pradesh, working at a hotel belonging to the department, has been arrested after he was caught on camera assaulting a differently-abled contract worker.

Taj Hotel in Mumbai received a threat call from a number in Karachi late last night.

According to MUM POLICE, the caller who identified himself as a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, threatened to blow up the hotel.

France has expressed “deep solidarity” over the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent-face-off with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with French defence minister conveying “steadfast and friendly support” to her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

