Company Wants To Fly Passengers To The Edge Of Space In A Giant Balloon

Would you travel to the edge of space in a giant balloon?

A Florida-based company wants to do exactly that with adventurous travellers.

Space Perspective plans to provide rides with eight passengers and a flight crew in a pressurised capsule suspended beneath a hydrogen-filled balloon the size of a football stadium.

Passengers will embark on a six-hour journey to the edge of space and back, where only 20 people have been before.

Each passenger could pay an estimated $125,000 for the trip.

The balloon design is derived from technology that NASA has used for decades for flying large research telescopes.

Next year, Space Perspective plans to complete an unmanned test flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.