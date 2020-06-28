COVID-19 cases on the rise in 32 states
The World Health Organization says the worst is still yet to come.
This statement comes as coronavirus infection rates are up in 32 states.
No Fun For You: Arizona Governor Shuts Bars, Fun Spots As COVID-19 Cases SkyrocketArizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday that bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks, and tubing rentals will shut down for 30 days. The move is designed to prevent overloading Arizona's health system,..
Young People Account for ‘Disturbing’ Number of New COVID-19 CasesAs COVID-19 surges in cities and states across the country, public health officials have identified an alarming trend among younger people.
Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last WeekStatistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut..