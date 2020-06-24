Global  

Theresa May interrogates Michael Gove over new national security adviser appointment
Former prime minister Theresa May clashes with Michael Gove in the House of Commons, over the decision for the next national security adviser (NSA) to be a political appointee, rather than a civil service appointment.The role of national security adviser has been filled by Sir Mark Sedwill since April 2017 – he was later also appointed to head up the civil service as Cabinet Secretary in June 2018.Following the announcement that Sir Mark will step down in September, the UK’s current EU negotiator David Frost is set to take up the role.

