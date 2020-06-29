After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai's Taj hotel

Police have tightened up security outside The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.
The iconic hotel in Colaba was targeted during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
The development comes a day after Karachi Stock Exchange terror attack.
Mumbai police are on high alert also as part of enhanced anti-terror measures.
Security outside the hotel and other vital installations has been increased.
Reportedly, a caller from Pakistan had threatened to blow up the luxury hotel.
However, there has been no confirmation from police so far on the reports.