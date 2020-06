China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Human Trials In Military Personnel

Chinese officials have announced the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for immediate use by military personnel.

According to UPI.

The vaccine, Ad5-nCoV is currently being studied in clinical trials.

There is no word yet on how many of the 2.2 million Chinese military members will receive the vaccine.

Ad5-nCoV was developed by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, and biotechnology firm CanSino Biologics.

Globally there have been over 10 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.