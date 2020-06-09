Global  

Ross William Wild tried to kill himself after Spandau Ballet exit
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:17s
Former Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild tried to take his own life because of the way his exit from the band was handled.

