Chrissy Teigen en a assez des réseaux sociaux
La star a admis qu'elle limite désormais son utilisation des réseaux sociaux car les gens l'épuisent.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids are spoiling love lifeJohn Legend admitted he and Chrissy Teigen's kids are spoiling their sex life and they have to fit their intimate moments around their children's schedules.
John Legend helping Chrissy Teigen 'as much as possible' as she recovers from surgeryJohn Legend is apparently doing all he can to help his wife Chrissy Teigen recover after she went under the knife to have her breast implants removed earlier this month, and he’s shared that she’s..
John Legend reveals family are helping Chrissy Teigen recover from breast implant removal'All of Me' singer John Legend revealed the whole family have been helping his wife Chrissy Teigen recover from her breast implant removal surgery.