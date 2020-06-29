Global  

Anthony Mackie est perturbé par le manque d'acteurs Noirs dans les films Marvel
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Anthony Mackie est perturbé par le manque d'acteurs Noirs dans les films Marvel

Anthony Mackie est perturbé par le manque d'acteurs Noirs dans les films Marvel

L'interprète de Sam Wilson a admis être troublé par le fait qu'il n'a jamais travaillé avec un autre acteur Noir sur les sept films Marvel dans lesquels il a joué.

