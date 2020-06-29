Anthony Mackie est perturbé par le manque d'acteurs Noirs dans les films Marvel
L'interprète de Sam Wilson a admis être troublé par le fait qu'il n'a jamais travaillé avec un autre acteur Noir sur les sept films Marvel dans lesquels il a joué.
Anthony Mackie is 'bothered' by the lack of black people on Marvel setsMackie says he's never worked with a Black person on the set of any of the seven Marvel movies he's been in.
