Dozens were seen queueing on Tuesday (June 30) in Parc de Choisy, Paris after the city announced it will be setting up COVID-19 screening sites.

The footage was filmed in Parc de Choisy, one of the sites chosen.

On its website, the city says: "The test is free, including for those who do not have health insurance."