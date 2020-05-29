Ryan Seacrest und Shayna Taylor trennen sich zum dritten Mal

Third time's NOT the charm: Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor split for 3rd time Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have split up for a third time, and his rep confirmed the pair ended their relationship "some time ago".

Ryan Hollins: NBA return can't be set up any better for LeBron James to win a title



Ryan Hollins joins Colin Cowherd to talk NBA return on today's show. Hear why he thinks however the NBA decides to come back will be tailored to LeBron James winning a title. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:08 Published on May 29, 2020