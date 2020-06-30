Flu with 'pandemic potential' found

A new strain of flu has the capacity to become a pandemic. Carried by pigs, the flu can infect...



Related videos from verified sources China Researchers Discover New Swine Flu With 'Pandemic Potential'



Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu that can infect humans and has the potential to cause a future pandemic, according to a study released on Monday, though scientists have.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:38 Published 14 minutes ago Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs



A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus”, a study said, although experts said there.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56 Published 4 hours ago India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News



PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today, his 6th address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic; China is set to lose millions of app users in a growing, valuable Indian.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:15 Published 8 hours ago