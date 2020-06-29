Kate Mercury! Kate Beckinsale recreates ‘I Want To Break Free’ for Pride

Kate Mercury!

Kate Beckinsale recreates ‘I Want To Break Free’ to celebrate Pride The star got creative when she recently celebrated Pride: she decided to dress up as Freddie Mercury, and recreated the iconic ‘I Want To Break Free’ music video.

The star went all out: completing the look with a bushy fake moustache and stockings, and she also showed off some interesting hoover choreography.

Kate wrote on Instagram: The actress also seems to be getting quite bored in lockdown, as she recently covered herself and her cat with googly eyes!