Belgian King's 'deep regret' over Congo suffering
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Belgian King's 'deep regret' over Congo suffering

Belgian King's 'deep regret' over Congo suffering

The king of Belgium has written to Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi to express his "deep regret" over Belgium's colonial past.

David Doyle reports.

